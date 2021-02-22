Max Homa’s winning highlights from Genesis

It appears your browser may be outdated. For the best website experience, we recommend updating your browser.
Feb 22, 2021
At The Genesis Invitational 2021, Max Homa claimed his second victory on the PGA TOUR with rounds of 66-70-70-66 to finish at 12-under-par at Riviera Country Club.
