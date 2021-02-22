×
Max Homa’s winning highlights from Genesis

Feb 22, 2021

At The Genesis Invitational 2021, Max Homa claimed his second victory on the PGA TOUR with rounds of 66-70-70-66 to finish at 12-under-par at Riviera Country Club.