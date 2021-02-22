×
Leaders in Driving at The Genesis Invitational

Feb 22, 2021

Check out the top players in driving distance and accuracy off the tee from The Genesis Invitational 2021, featuring Brooks Koepka and this year's champion, Max Homa.