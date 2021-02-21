×
Tyler McCumber uses nice approach to set up birdie at Genesis

Feb 21, 2021

In the third round of The Genesis Invitational 2021, Tyler McCumber lands his 81-yard approach 7 feet from the cup at the par-5 17th hole. He would make the putt for birdie.