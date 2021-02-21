×
Tom Hoge’s short game leads to birdie at Genesis

Feb 21, 2021

In the final round of The Genesis Invitational 2021, Tom Hoge lands his 46-yard approach 8 feet from the cup at the par-4 10th hole. He would make the putt for birdie.