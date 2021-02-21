×
Did you know you can save your preferences across all your digital devices and platforms simply by creating a profile? Would you like to get started?
Not right now
No, never ask again

Rickie Fowler’s nice approach yields birdie at Genesis

Feb 21, 2021

In the final round of The Genesis Invitational 2021, Rickie Fowler lands his 42-yard approach 8 feet from the cup at the par-5 11th hole. He would make the putt for birdie.