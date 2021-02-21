×
Max Homa pars second playoff hole to win at Genesis

Feb 21, 2021

In the final round of The Genesis Invitational 2021, Max Homa carded a par at the second playoff hole, the par-3 14th, to claim his second win of his PGA TOUR career.