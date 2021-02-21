×
Did you know you can save your preferences across all your digital devices and platforms simply by creating a profile? Would you like to get started?
Not right now
No, never ask again

Max Homa uses nice second to set up birdie at Genesis

Feb 21, 2021

In the final round of The Genesis Invitational 2021, Max Homa lands his 170-yard approach on the fringe of the green, setting up a two-putt birdie at the par-5 1st hole.