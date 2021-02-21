Max Homa uses nice second to set up birdie at Genesis

It appears your browser may be outdated. For the best website experience, we recommend updating your browser.
Feb 21, 2021
In the final round of The Genesis Invitational 2021, Max Homa lands his 170-yard approach on the fringe of the green, setting up a two-putt birdie at the par-5 1st hole.
