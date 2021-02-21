×
Jim Furyk navigates No. 1 for birdie at Genesis

Feb 21, 2021

In the final round of The Genesis Invitational 2021, Jim Furyk lands his 200-yard approach just off the green at the par-5 1st hole. He would get up-and-down from there for birdie.