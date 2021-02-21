×
Harold Varner III drives green to set up birdie at Genesis

Feb 21, 2021

In the final round of The Genesis Invitational 2021, Harold Varner III lands his 277-yard tee shot on the green, setting up a two-putt birdie at the par-4 10th hole.