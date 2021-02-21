×
Francesco Molinari nearly aces No. 6 at Genesis

Feb 21, 2021

In the final round of The Genesis Invitational 2021, Francesco Molinari lands his 204-yard tee shot 2 feet from the cup, setting up a tap-in birdie at the par-3 6th hole.