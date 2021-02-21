×
Cameron Tringale reaches in two to set up birdie at Genesis

Feb 21, 2021

In the final round of The Genesis Invitational 2021, Cameron Tringale lands his 194-yard approach on the green, setting up a two-putt birdie at the par-5 1st hole.