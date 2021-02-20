×
Spieth, Rahm windy trick shots, DJ’s putting record and Burns leads

Feb 21, 2021

In The Takeaway, Teryn Gregson recaps round 3 of the Genesis Invitational, where Jordan Spieth and Jon Rahm were hitting trick shots on the range during a four-hour wind delay, Dustin Johnson surpassed the 20-footer tournament tally and Sam Burns continues to lead wire-to-wire before play was suspended due to darkness.