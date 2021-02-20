×
Max Homa's 222-yard approach to inches sets up eagle at Genesis

Feb 20, 2021

In the third round of The Genesis Invitational 2021, Max Homa hits an impressive 222-yard second shot to 10 inches from the pin, then taps in for eagle at the par-5 1st hole.