Max Homa's 222-yard approach to inches sets up eagle at Genesis

Feb 20, 2021
In the third round of The Genesis Invitational 2021, Max Homa hits an impressive 222-yard second shot to 10 inches from the pin, then taps in for eagle at the par-5 1st hole.
