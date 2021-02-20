Matthew Fitzpatrick’s Round 3 highlights from Genesis

It appears your browser may be outdated. For the best website experience, we recommend updating your browser.
Feb 21, 2021
In the third round of The Genesis Invitational 2021, Matthew Fitzpatrick recorded an 8-under par score for the tournament through 17 holes before play was suspended due to darkness.
