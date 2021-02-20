×
Jason Kokrak birdies after frustrating tee shot at Genesis

Feb 20, 2021

In the third round of The Genesis Invitational 2021, Jason Kokrak, displeased with his tee shot, hits lands it 14 feet from the pin and makes birdie on the par-3 6th hole.