Xander Schauffele uses nice approach to set up birdie at Genesis

Feb 19, 2021

In the second round of The Genesis Invitational 2021, Xander Schauffele lands his 164-yard approach 11 feet from the cup at the par-3 16th hole. He would make the putt for birdie.