×
Did you know you can save your preferences across all your digital devices and platforms simply by creating a profile? Would you like to get started?
Not right now
No, never ask again

Xander Schauffele reaches in two to set up birdie at Genesis

Feb 19, 2021

In the second round of The Genesis Invitational 2021, Xander Schauffele lands his 201-yard approach on the fringe of the green, setting up a two-putt birdie at the par-5 1st hole.