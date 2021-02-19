×
Xander Schauffele plays impressive flop shot to set up birdie at Genesis

Feb 19, 2021

In the second round of The Genesis Invitational 2021, Xander Schauffele uses a nice flop shot to get up-and-down from near the cart path to make birdie at the par-5 11th hole.