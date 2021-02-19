×
Did you know you can save your preferences across all your digital devices and platforms simply by creating a profile? Would you like to get started?
Not right now
No, never ask again

Tom Hoge’s drive to the fringe leads to birdie at Genesis

Feb 19, 2021

In the second round of The Genesis Invitational 2021, Tom Hoge lands his 292-yard tee shot on the fringe of the green, setting up a two-putt birdie at the par-4 10th hole.