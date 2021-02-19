×
Sam Burns shoots 5-under 66 to lead after Round 2 at Genesis

Feb 20, 2021

In the second round of The Genesis Invitational 2021, Sam Burns carded a bogey-free 5-under 66, tying the 36-hole tournament record, and leads by five shots heading into the weekend.