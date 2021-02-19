×
Justin Thomas dials in approach to set up birdie at Genesis

Feb 19, 2021

In the second round of The Genesis Invitational 2021, Justin Thomas lands his 148-yard approach 7 feet from the cup at the par-4 5th hole. He would make the putt for birdie.