Justin Thomas nearly holes approach at Genesis

Feb 19, 2021

In the second round of The Genesis Invitational 2021, Justin Thomas lands his 80-yard approach on the green and rolls his ball to right by the cup, setting up a tap-in birdie at the par-4 10th hole.