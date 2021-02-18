×
Patrick Cantlay chips it tight to set up birdie at Genesis

Feb 18, 2021

In the opening round of The Genesis Invitational 2021, Patrick Cantlay chips his third from short of the green to within 3 feet of the cup, setting up a birdie at the par-5 11th hole.