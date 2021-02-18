×
James Hahn wins the 2015 Genesis Invitational

Feb 18, 2021

Clutch moments, hilarious presser quotes, and an intense playoff, check out some of the best moments from James Hahn’s first victory on the PGA TOUR at The Riviera Country Club.