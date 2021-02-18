Bryson DeChambeau's iron approach into par 5 sets up birdie at Genesis

It appears your browser may be outdated. For the best website experience, we recommend updating your browser.
Feb 19, 2021
In the opening round of The Genesis Invitational 2021, Bryson DeChambeau hits an iron approach from 267 yards to reach the par-5 17th hole in two shots, setting up birdie.
