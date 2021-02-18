×
Did you know you can save your preferences across all your digital devices and platforms simply by creating a profile? Would you like to get started?
Not right now
No, never ask again

Adam Scott navigates No. 1 for opening birdie at Genesis

Feb 18, 2021

In the opening round of The Genesis Invitational 2021, Adam Scott lands his 196-yard approach just short of the green at the par-5 1st hole. He would get up-and-down for birdie.