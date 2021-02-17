Joaquin Niemann on the state of his game before Genesis

It appears your browser may be outdated. For the best website experience, we recommend updating your browser.
Feb 17, 2021
Prior to The Genesis Invitational 2021, Joaquin Niemann talks about the state of his game and why he decided to take a four week break despite back-to-back runner-up finishes earlier this year.
