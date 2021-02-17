×
Did you know you can save your preferences across all your digital devices and platforms simply by creating a profile? Would you like to get started?
Not right now
No, never ask again

Joaquin Niemann on the state of his game before Genesis

Feb 17, 2021

Prior to The Genesis Invitational 2021, Joaquin Niemann talks about the state of his game and why he decided to take a four week break despite back-to-back runner-up finishes earlier this year.