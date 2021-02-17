×
Collin Morikawa and Willie Mack III mic’d up at Genesis

Feb 17, 2021

Ahead of The Genesis Invitational 2021, three-time PGA TOUR winner Collin Morikawa and APGA Tour player Willie Mack III play a few holes at The Riviera Country Club together. They learn more about each other, discussing favorite courses, their careers so far and Morikawa shares his thoughts on Mack III.