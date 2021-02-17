×
Brooks Koepka on the state of his game prior to Genesis

Feb 17, 2021

Prior to The Genesis Invitational 2021, Brooks Koepka talks about the state of his game as he prepares to make his first start since winning the 2021 Waste Management Phoenix Open.