A conversation with Charlie Sifford

Feb 17, 2021

In 2004, Charlie Sifford became the first African American to be inducted into the World Golf Hall of Fame. Check out some of the best moments from Sifford’s conversation with Fran Charles in 2005, featuring some of Sifford’s best stories and extended insight into the hardship he faced and ultimately overcame throughout his PGA TOUR career.