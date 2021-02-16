Bunker disaster for Scott Piercy at Genesis

It appears your browser may be outdated. For the best website experience, we recommend updating your browser.
Feb 16, 2021
During the first round of The Genesis Invitational 2015, it took Scott Piercy an unlucky four shots to get out of the greenside bunkers at the drivable par-4 10th at The Riviera Country Club.
