Bunker disaster for Scott Piercy at Genesis

Feb 16, 2021

During the first round of The Genesis Invitational 2015, it took Scott Piercy an unlucky four shots to get out of the greenside bunkers at the drivable par-4 10th at The Riviera Country Club.