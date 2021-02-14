Will Gordon’s impressive second yields birdie at AT&T Pebble Beach

It appears your browser may be outdated. For the best website experience, we recommend updating your browser.
Feb 14, 2021
In the final round of the 2021 AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am, Will Gordon lands his 200-yard approach on the green, setting up a two-putt birdie at the par-5 18th hole.
