×
Did you know you can save your preferences across all your digital devices and platforms simply by creating a profile? Would you like to get started?
Not right now
No, never ask again

Maverick McNealy navigates No. 18 for closing birdie at AT&T Pebble Beach

Feb 14, 2021

In the final round of the 2021 AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am, Maverick McNealy lands his 232-yard approach on the green, setting up a two-putt birdie at the par-5 18th hole.