Jordan Spieth’s impressive second yields birdie at AT&T Pebble Beach

It appears your browser may be outdated. For the best website experience, we recommend updating your browser.
learn more
Now
Success!
Feb 14, 2021
In the final round of the 2021 AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am, Jordan Spieth lands his 225-yard approach 14 feet from the cup at the par-5 2nd hole. He would two-putt for birdie.
Don't Miss This
© 2021 PGA TOUR, Inc | All Rights Reserved.
PGA TOUR, PGA TOUR Champions, and the Swinging Golfer design are registered trademarks.
The Korn Ferry trademark is also a registered trademark, and is used in the Korn Ferry Tour logo with permission.