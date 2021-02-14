×
Jordan Spieth’s impressive second yields birdie at AT&T Pebble Beach

Feb 14, 2021

In the final round of the 2021 AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am, Jordan Spieth lands his 225-yard approach 14 feet from the cup at the par-5 2nd hole. He would two-putt for birdie.