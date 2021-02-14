×
Jim Furyk’s tight approach leads to birdie at AT&T Pebble Beach

Feb 14, 2021

In the final round of the 2021 AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am, Jim Furyk lands his 159-yard approach 2 feet from the cup, setting up a tap-in birdie at the par-4 1st hole.