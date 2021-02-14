×
Jason Day’s tight third leads to birdie at AT&T Pebble Beach

Feb 14, 2021

In the final round of the 2021 AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am, Jason Day lands his 59-yard third 5 feet from the cup at the par-5 18th hole. He would make the putt for birdie.