Daniel Berger wins at AT&T Pebble Beach

Feb 15, 2021

In the final round of the 2021 AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am, Daniel Berger turned in a 7-under 65 to finish at 18-under on his way to claiming his fourth victory of his PGA TOUR career.