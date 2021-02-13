×
Did you know you can save your preferences across all your digital devices and platforms simply by creating a profile? Would you like to get started?
Not right now
No, never ask again

Patrick Cantlay’s impressive second yields eagle at AT&T Pebble Beach

Feb 13, 2021

In the third round of the 2021 AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am, Patrick Cantlay lands his 200-yard second shot 8 feet from the cup, setting up an eagle at the par-5 2nd hole.