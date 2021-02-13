Patrick Cantlay’s impressive second yields eagle at AT&T Pebble Beach

It appears your browser may be outdated. For the best website experience, we recommend updating your browser.
Feb 13, 2021
In the third round of the 2021 AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am, Patrick Cantlay lands his 200-yard second shot 8 feet from the cup, setting up an eagle at the par-5 2nd hole.
