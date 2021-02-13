×
Nate Lashley reaches in two to set up birdie at AT&T Pebble Beach

Feb 13, 2021

In the third round of the 2021 AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am, Nate Lashley lands his 227-yard second shot on the green, setting up a two-putt birdie at the par-5 2nd hole.