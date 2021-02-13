Jordan Spieth’ interview after Round 3 of AT&T Pebble Beach

It appears your browser may be outdated. For the best website experience, we recommend updating your browser.
Feb 14, 2021
Following his third-round 1-under 71 at the 2021 AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am, Jordan Spieth talks about his mindset as he heads into Sunday as part of the final group for the second week in a row.
