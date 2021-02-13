×
Beau Hossler’s nice tee shot leads to birdie at AT&T Pebble Beach

Feb 13, 2021

In the third round of the 2021 AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am, Beau Hossler lands his 200-yard tee shot 13 feet from the cup at the par-3 17th hole. He would make the putt for birdie.