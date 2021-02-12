×
Sebastian Cappelen misses ace by inches on No. 17 at AT&T Pebble Beach

Feb 12, 2021

In the second round of the 2021 AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am, Sebastian Cappelen lands his tee shot 10 inches from the pin at the par-3 17th hole, setting up a tap-in birdie.