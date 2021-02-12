×
Paul Casey birdies No. 6 at AT&T Pebble Beach

Feb 12, 2021

In the second round of the 2021 AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am, Paul Casey lands his 231-yard approach on the front fringe of the green at the par-5 6th hole. He would get down from there in two for birdie.