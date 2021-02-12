×
Did you know you can save your preferences across all your digital devices and platforms simply by creating a profile? Would you like to get started?
Not right now
No, never ask again

Min Woo Lee: Stinger Instructional

Feb 12, 2021

Check out Min Woo Lee before he makes his PGA TOUR debut at the 2021 AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am, as he takes you on the practice range and breaks down how to hit the perfect stinger.