Min Woo Lee: Stinger Instructional

Feb 12, 2021
Check out Min Woo Lee before he makes his PGA TOUR debut at the 2021 AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am, as he takes you on the practice range and breaks down how to hit the perfect stinger.
