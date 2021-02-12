×
Max Homa uses nice approach to set up birdie at AT&T Pebble Beach

Feb 12, 2021

In the second round of the 2021 AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am, Max Homa lands his 88-yard approach 13 feet from the cup at the par-4 3rd hole. He would make the putt for birdie.