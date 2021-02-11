×
The only par-4 ace on the PGA TOUR | The Bunker

Feb 11, 2021

The only hole-in-one on a par 4 in PGA TOUR history happened in 2001 at TPC Scottsdale when Andrew Magee holed out on the 17th at the Waste Management Phoenix Open. On the debut episode of ‘The Bunker,’ watch this come to life through an animation, archival video and a discussion with the team behind the project featuring Sam Davis, Kevin Prise, Alex Turnbull, and Luis Rivera.