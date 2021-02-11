×
Phil Mickelson's approach caroms close to set up birdie at AT&T Pebble Beach

Feb 11, 2021

In the opening round of the 2021 AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am, Phil Mickelson hits his approach off the hill, to a few feet away to set up birdie at the par-4 4th hole.