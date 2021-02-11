×
Patrick Cantlay nearly holes approach and birdies at AT&T Pebble Beach

Feb 11, 2021

In the opening round of the 2021 AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am, Patrick Cantlay nearly holes his 198-yard approach, but makes the putt for birdie at the par-4 8th hole.