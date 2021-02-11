×
Patrick Cantlay's tee shot to 7 feet sets up ninth birdie of day at AT&T Pebble Beach

Feb 11, 2021

In the opening round of the 2021 AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am, Patrick Cantlay hits his tee shot to 7 feet and makes his ninth birdie of the round at the par-3 17th hole.