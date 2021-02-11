Nick Taylor and Joel Dahmen play No. 7 with seven clubs at Pebble Beach

|
Feb 11, 2021
Ahead of the 2021 AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am, 2020 champion Nick Taylor and his college roommate Joel Dahmen took part in the 7-on-7 Challenge, where they played No. 7 at Pebble Beach Golf Links with seven different clubs. No. 7 at Pebble Beach Golf Links is the shortest par 3 on TOUR, playing at 106 yards.