Nick Taylor and Joel Dahmen play No. 7 with seven clubs at Pebble Beach

Feb 11, 2021

Ahead of the 2021 AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am, 2020 champion Nick Taylor and his college roommate Joel Dahmen took part in the 7-on-7 Challenge, where they played No. 7 at Pebble Beach Golf Links with seven different clubs. No. 7 at Pebble Beach Golf Links is the shortest par 3 on TOUR, playing at 106 yards.